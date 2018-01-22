Kern, Tompkins unite in marriage

Amelia Kern and Trey Tompkins were united in marriage before close family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Herrick Chapel on the Adrian College campus, with Dr. David Fulks Jr. officiating.

The union was celebrated with a reception at St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Hall in Wauseon.

Amelia is the daughter of John and Heidi Kern of Delta. She graduated from Delta High School in 2009, and from the University of Toledo with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She works as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive are unit at Toledo Children’s Hospital.

Trey is the son of Lonnie Tompkins and Heather Tompkins, both of Morenci, Mich. Trey graduated from Morenci High School in 2009, and from Adrian College with a degree in Business Management. He works for Gordon Food Service in Maumee.

The couple met at Adrian College, where they both attended and played football and soccer for the Bulldog teams.

Amelia’s sister, Jessica Fisher (Kern), served as maid of honor, while Trey’s brother, Drew Tompkins, was the best man. Amelia was attended by friends Alley Livingston, Kristie Wilkins, Megan Fields, and Anna Hageman, along with future sisters-in-law Tia Tompkins and Tre’Lee Tompkins.

Trey’s friends Zachary Piercy, Nathan Grieder, Bradley Smith, Thomas McVay, and Levi Hoffman, and future brother-in-law Trevor Fletcher stood up for the groom.

Nieces Addalynne Fletcher and Arlene Tompkins served as Amelia’s flower girls, and nephew Brody Klingensmith served as Junior Groomsman for his Uncle Trey. Ushers were cousins of the bride, Christian Grisier and Jacob Kern, along with cousins of the groom, Anthony Tompkins and Alex Tompkins. Amelia’s friend, Haley Lambright, provided a heartfelt reading during the Christian ceremony.

The rustic yet elegant celebration provided fall hues of deep red, burnt orange, cream, gold, and natural accents of feathers and leaves against an array of sparkling white lights, crystal centerpieces, black lace, and elegant full-length black evening gowns and tuxedos . The bride’s full length veil was handmade by her aunt, and she continued the family tradition of carrying her grandmother’s holy Bible down the aisle. God’s presence was evident in this union to all who celebrated with the couple.

After enjoying a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Trey and Amelia Tompkins are beginning their life together in Perrysburg.