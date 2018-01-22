WPL offers activities through winter

The Wauseon Public Library is offering activities through January and into February.

The library will host a biweekly silent auction Jan. 22-27, Feb. 5-10, and Feb. 19-24. Proceeds will go toward programming and prizes for the 2018 Summer Reading Program, “Libraries Rock.”

Programming the library wants to secure includes: “Imagination Station Outreach – Sounds of Science; musical instructors; dance/exercise instructors for all ages; and a magician.

Anyone who would like to donate an auction basket of products/services, or would like to present music, dance, exercise, a magic act, a Yo-Yo demonstration, or other similar activity contact Maricela or Miss Sue at 419-335-6626.

Raffle tickets for the “Not So Far” Getaway offer chances to win: a one-stay in a standard room at the Wauseon Holiday Inn Express, 8135 State Route 108; a $25 gift certificate to the Blue Ribbon Diner, 8198 State Route 108; a $10 gift certificate and strawberry-mango drink mix from Knotty Vines Winery, 2920 County Road 19, Wauseon.

Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20; limit of 100 tickets. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

The winner will be drawn Saturday, Feb. 3.

Miss Sue’s Storytime will be held Mondays at 12:30 p.m., at the library. Includes ABCs, finger plays, flannel boards, crafts, activities, songs, and rhymes.

Miss Sue’s Sit & Listen, held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the library, is designed to introduce small children to books through a group setting reading. Three or four books are read. There are no craft activities.