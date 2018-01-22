Area students earn honors

The following area students have received honors from their respective universities or colleges.

McKayla A. Campbell of Wauseon was named to Campbelllsville University’s Dean’s List for Fall 2017. To qualify, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.50-3.99 for the semester with at least a 12-hour course load.

The university is located in Campbellsville, Ky.

Trine University in Angola, Ind., announced the following student student honors for Fall 2017 semester:

President’s List: Gabriel Beck, Jensyn Garrow, Cassidy Williams, and Evan Wyse, all of Archbold; Brooke Hardy of Wauseon.

To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a GPA of 3.75-4.0.

Dean’s List: Joshua Cerda of Fayette, and Kevin Moden and Hunter Thourot of Wauseon.

To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a GPA of 3.5-3.749.

These students were named to the Eastern Mennonite University Fall 2017 Dean’s List: Miriam Beck of Archbold and Claire Waidelich and Aaron Zimmerman of Wauseon.

Students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.75 for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

The university is located in Harrisonburg, Va.