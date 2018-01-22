Evergreen Library full of Feb. events

Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple St. in Metamora, is offering a plethora of activities in the month of Febrary.

Shannon K. Loar will conduct free community yoga classes featuring traditional yoga postures will be held Thursdays, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, 6-7 p.m., in the community room. All levels and ages welcome. Participants need a mat, towel, and water bottle, and will be requested to sign a legal waiver. Minimum per class: 25.

Heart-to-Heart Valentine Craft Night, Monday, Feb. 5, 6-7 p.m. Children grades 4-up welcome with parent to craft Valentine garland and bookmark. Minimum of six, maximum of 25 children and adults. Refreshments served.

Ladies Night: Valentine Card Class, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. All material provided; registration required. Bring a snack to share.

Sensory Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Toddlers and preschoolers invited with caregiver. Learn letters, colors, and numbers through exploration of the five senses and through six centers with messy concoctions. Children should dress in old clothes. Registration required; limited to 20 children, with a minimum of six.

Bingo Extravaganza, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4-5:30 p.m. Anyone age 15 and older invited to play Bingo for small prizes. If possible, bring three small prizes. Refreshments served.

Family Movie: “Monster Family,” PG-rated, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:50-7:30 p.m. Snacks, fun, and laughter. Minimum of six people. Bring blanket and bring little ones in their jammies.

Novel Ideas Book Club, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4-5 p.m., Discussion of “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Copies available at circulation desk Feb. 1.

Read Across America Week, Feb. 26-March 2. Celebrate Dr. Suess’s birthday all week, with Cat in the Hat Tic Tac Toe, Find Thing One and Thing Two, and Cat in the Hat Toss. Supplies provided to make a Dr. Suess hat.

Also, the 2015 Financial Report is available for review through the fiscal officer at the library.

For more information about any events listed, call 419-644-2771.