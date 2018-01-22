Posted on by

Looking ahead to careers


Evergreen Middle School eighth graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO) held at Four County Career Center in Archbold. Career Explorers from FCCC guided the students through several careers that were of interest to them as they look forward to planning for their future. Shown with Evergreen eighth graders, from left, Callie Benner, Kaden Sanford, and Logan Nidek is Career Explorer from Evergreen in the Computer Design/3D Modeling lab, second from left, Andrew Louy. ECHO for 8th Graders is made available to all eighth graders in the four county area.


