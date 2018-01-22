Gilmore associate gets 30 months in prison

Skye F. Thibodeaux, who was with Jeshua Gilmore the night last July when he shot a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced Jan. 16 to 30 months in prison.

According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, the 19-year-old Delta resident had previously pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and obstructing official business. On or about July 15, 2017, she failed to stop her motor vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. On July 31, 2017, she obstructed a public official in the performance of his lawful duties.

Thibodeaux was in a Ford Mustang with Gilmore July 31 when deputies approached his car at about 10 p.m. at the Country Corral at State Route 109 and County Road H after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Gilmore drove off, leading deputies and members of the Delta Police Department on a brief chase that ended when the Mustang stalled after beginning to smoke.

Thibodeaux exited the vehicle and fled into a cornfield as Gilmore also exited and fired four shots at the officers and a K-9 officer. Deputy Jeremy Simon was struck twice on the left side, and spent a month recovering from his wounds before returning to duty. Thibodeaux was apprehended that same night.

She was sentenced by Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Robinson to 30 months in prison, and ordered to pay all prosecution costs and any fees, and to make restitution to the victims whose cars were stolen during the incident in the amount of $900.