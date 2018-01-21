Swanton man dies in crash

A Swanton man was killed Saturday in a Swancreek Township crash. The Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Road D near County Road 5 at approximately 7:05 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer combination, driven by Cory Pasket of Swanton was backing into a private driveway on County Road D and was struck in the side of the trailer by an eastbound SUV. The eastbound SUV was a 2016 Mitsubishi SUV driven by Richard Tam of Swanton.

Tam was declared deceased at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash is currently still under investigation and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Delta Fire Department.