Wauseon Council discusses gas rate hike

An Ohio Gas Company representative fielded questions from Wauseon City Council on Monday about a proposed basic monthly service charge hike of 75 percent, the first increase in 32 years.

But despite no increase in over three decades, two councilors expressed concern that a rate hike now would hurt city residents on a fixed income.

The gas company filed last May with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for a basic monthly service charge increase from $5.45 to $10.91, more than a 100 percent spike. The city was informed of the proposal last April, and the company hoped for approval early this year.

But according to Charles Turnwald, Ohio Gas vice president and controller, after adjustments made through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recently passed by Congress and an agreement in principle made last week between Ohio Gas, PUCO, and the Ohio Consumers Council, the monthly service charge would actually increase to $9.53 per month per customer, or about a 75 percent increase. The gas company’s average residential customer would pay an increase of $4.08 per month or a total of $48.96 annually.

Turnwald said it’s fairer to say it results in a 4.8 percent increase when considering per the total bill, which also includes the gas cost and volumetric surcharge.

“It’s really unfair to talk about a 100 percent increase from $5.45 to $10.91,” he told Council members. “If you break it down, we’re asking for a $4.08 increase per month per customer.”

However, Councilor Harold Stickley argued that, with only a two percent increase in Social Security benefits recently, Wauseon residents on a fixed income will suffer from the Ohio Gas percentage increase.

“When you decide to go up 75, that’s going to hurt,” he said. He said even an increase from $5.45 to $9.53 per month is “going to affect a lot of the people.”

Councilor Shane Chamberlin agreed. “There are folks that have got (their budgets) down to the dollar. There’s some stories out there like that. And any utility that we talk about increasing, as legislators, that’s what we hear from – those fixed income folks that are struggling to make the bills now.”

Turnwald acknowledged that that’s probably why Ohio Gas was reluctant to raise the basic service charge for so long. “(But) you reach a point sooner or later – we waited 32 years. We can’t wait 40 to 50 years,” he said.

In other business, Police Chief Keith Torbet swore in Kevin Chittenden as assistant police chief. He replaces William McConnell, who abruptly resigned from the position Oct. 27.

A 13-year member of the city police force, Chittenden served previously as a detective. Torbet said he wants to fill that vacated position by the end of spring.

Council members approved the following appointments for Council members: Harold Stickley, Rick Frey, and Steve Schneider, Building and Grounds Committee; Shane Chamberlin, Harold Stickley, Scott Stiriz, Personnel Committee; Shane Chamberlin, Jeff Stiriz, Harold Stickley, Utilities Committee; Steve Schneider, Rick Frey, Shane Chamberlin, Finance Committee; Jeff Stiriz, Scott Stiriz, Rick Frey, Streets Committee; Scott Stiriz, Jeff Stiriz, Steve Schneider, Safety and Code Committee; Harold Stickley, Larry Fruth, Planning Commission.

During a brief City Council/Clinton Township Trustees joint meeting within the Council meeting, former Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge James Barber was appointed as an at-large member of the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board. He will fill the unexpired term of Harold Stickley until Jan. 1, 2019.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said construction is ongoing on a city project to add sleeping rooms to the fire department and to renovate police department offices. He said the job should be completed within the next two weeks.

Sluder said the department is experiencing a busy season, with increased calls for both fire and EMS.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said a Coffee With a Cop event was to be held Wednesday at Biggby Coffee in conjunction with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The event included city department heads.

• Public Service Director Dennis Richardson said L&T Painting of Clinton Township, Mich., was awarded the job of painting the city water tower at Wabash Park, with a low bid of $240,500. The company was selected over six other potential bidders. Painting could start as early as April 2, and is scheduled for completion in 60 days. The park will be closed to the public during that time.

Richardson said bids for a biosolids handling project at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant will open Feb. 22.

He said the city has recently suffered water main breaks in front of St. Caspar Catholic Church on Shoop Avenue, on State Route 108 near Fulton County Health Center, on Marshall Street between Elm and Oak streets, and on Howard Street.

City Council also approved:

• A motion to appoint Andrea Gerken as Clerk of Council.

• Suspension of three readings and emergency passage of an ordinance providing for a city law director and assistant law directors, including rates of compensation.

• The first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 117 of the city codified ordinances to establish districts and maps and amend the official zoning map.

• The first reading of an ordinance amending Section 147.05 of the city codified ordinances.

