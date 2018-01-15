Toledo man sentenced for burglary

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Brian Grimes, 34, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to burglary. On April 10, 2017, he did knowingly trespass in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; show proof of or obtain a GED; successfully complete the SEARCH program through the NorthWest Community Corrections Center and all recommended aftercare; and forfeit his vehicle to the state.

Failure to comply could result in 24 months in prison.