P-D-Y schools get LED video scoreboard

Fans who attend to watch the 2018 Panther football team will have the pleasure of enjoying a new LED video scoreboard.

Thanks to the generosity of several donors, the new 20-foot by 8-foot LED digital scoreboard will feature intense upgrades such as all-new digital displays, a 7-foot by 13-foot video board, and opportunities for advertising.

Several donors approached the school district about contributing funds specifically to cover the full cost of the new scoreboard, which will result in the district saving money on service and replacement costs for outdated parts on the old scoreboard.

The new LED scoreboard will allow the school district to highlight exciting enhancements. such as the ability to show player stats and headshots, team statistics, and video messages.

“The addition of the new scoreboard at the football stadium will greatly enhance the game day experience for our football program and athletic department, as well as our fans and community stakeholders,” Athletic Director Andrew Hange said.

This scoreboard will allow attendees to better follow the action of the game and will allow the school district to incorporate more student input into what is featured on the video screen. The district will also give students the opportunity to help produce content to be showcased at games. Hange goes on to say,

“This technology will also enable us to showcase other areas beyond athletics to promote our P-D-Y Local Schools brand, ” Hanges said.

For instance, the video screen is capable of displaying full feature-length films and district-sponsored video clips. The district is also privileged to receive two play clocks, also fully-funded by donors.

“The generosity of those who approached the district to provide this state of art scoreboard at Panther Stadiumis amazing,” Superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman said. “We knew the old scoreboard was on its last leg and we were discussing an upgrade. Knowing the facility will be upgraded with such a nice scoreboard at no cost to the district is exciting.”

The school district recognized the Parker Family, Jim Harmon, the Panther Athletic Club, the Delta Youth Football League, and Swanton Welding and Machine for their donation of resources.

A rendering of the new P-D-Y LED video scoreboard. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Scoreboard-Rendering.jpg A rendering of the new P-D-Y LED video scoreboard.