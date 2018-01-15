COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Rachel Thronsberry, Wauseon, vs. Bobby A. Thronsberry, Jewel, Ohio, domestic violence.

Sofi Consumer Loan, Hebron, Ky., vs. Ashley Grieser, Archbold, other civil.

Shannon E. Shulters, Metamora, vs. Shawn E. Shulters, Metamora, dissolution of marriage with children.

Kristina Weese, Highland, Mich., vs. Jesse Drake, Toledo, other civil.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Connie J. Lantz Kretz, Delta, foreclosure.

Francilena Sanchez, Wauseon, vs. Daniel Ortega, Tampa, Fla., non-support of dependents.

Western District Court

Lori A. Barnett, Morenci, Mich., speed, $135.

Amanda M. Clauson, Delta, failure to control, $190.

Joshua R. Whitt, Oregon, Ohio, speed, $125.

Jacob E. Armstrong, Lyons, speed, $238.

Markeisha A. Wiggins, Defiance, safety belt, $71.

Rose Stuckey, West Unity, speed, $130.

Nicholas B. Bishop, Archbold, failure to control, $190.

Justin P. Burroughs, Lyons, speed, $140.

Elizabeth A. Miller, Wauseon, reasonable control, $190.

Claudia A. Gutierrez, Archbold, no driver’s license, $125.

Justin P. Meyer, Archbold, operating vehicle while intoxicated, failure to reinstate driver’s license.

Joel L. Snell, Pettisville, domestic violence, $269, no violations of law for three years.

Kelsey R. Cady, Fayette, no driver’s license, stop sign, $339.

Maria Castro, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $193, clear license in 180 days no violations of law for one year.

Tamm K. Crow, Wauseon, speed, $190.

William C. Tiedman, Wauseon, failure to reinstate driver’s license, $138.

Kathyrn F. Worwerk, Napoleon, failure to stop for school bus, $125.

Jamon McConnell, Wauseon, reckless operation, license plate light, attempt to flee, $424, reportable probation for one year, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

SAC Finance Inc., Auburn, Ind., vs. Maria Leora, Wauseon, judgment for $8,385.82.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Ariel Ralph, Wauseon, judgment for $2,699.77.

Apartmentsfayette.com, Wauseon, vs. Joshua and Nykki Haskell, Fayette, judgment for $2,091.64.

Real Estate Transfer

Nicholas J. and Brea D. Fisher to Kyle and Erica Volkman, 8687 County Road 11, Delta, $203,000.

Roger W. and Elaine F. Long to Mac and Tammy S. Smith 7020 County Road B, Delta, $244,900.

Sharon A. Haskell, trustee, to Steven K. Schrock, State Highway 2, County Road 18, Wauseon, $542,422.

Douglas L. Yoder to Timothy W. and Stephanie L. Slye, 292 Main St., Pettisville, $125,000.

R&R Investments Partnership to Edward L. and Jane M. Waidelich, 416 Primrose, Archbold, $23,000.

Joshua T. Barney to Jared JD and Carla Graff, 2178 County Road B, Swanton, $154,500.

Charles E. and Sally A. Robinett to Scott A. and Tracy L. Moore, 449 Monroe St., $86,000.

Kenneth J. Kohlhofer Sr. to Grace M. Kohlhofer, 117 Harrison St., Swanton, $90,000.

Caleb W. and Courtney L. Mock to Steven A. Jr. and Cynthia D. Weaver, 402 Providence St., Delta, $100,075.

Jordan M. Vinski and Michael Vinski to Tyler G. Rhoades, 2285 County Road 4-1, Swanton, $132,000.

William T. and Kristina Fenicle to MJC and WJS, 205 Kennedy St., Lyons, $105,000.

R&R Investments Partnership to Patrick R. and Carleen J. Wyse, trustees, 417 Primrose Lane, Archbold, $23,000.

Vicki Dyer to Cameron R. Phillips and Samantha I. Pickard, 20270 County Road L, Fayette, $125,000.

Robert and Roger Investments Ltd. to Lange Custom Builders Inc., 108 Pheasant Lane, Archbold, $36,000.

Marsha A. Schmidlin to Brent A. and Stacy L. Nofziger, 11616 County Road 4, Swanton, $540,000.

Laura L. and John L. Rensberger to Rodney J. and Robyn R. Bingman, 412 E. Main St., Fayette, $19,000.

Sherri L. Goff and Jacob S. Storrer to Vicki J. Dyer, 506 Stamm St., Archbold, $144,000.