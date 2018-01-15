Hoops appointed to Ohio House seat

Jim Hoops has been selected to fill the vacant Ohio House of Representatives seat in the 81st district. He replaces Rob McColley, who took over as State Senator in District 1 after Cliff Hite resigned.

The 81st District includes southeastern Fulton County.

The state representative for the 81st House District from 1999-2006, and former Henry County Auditor, Hoops graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Computer Programming. A Napoleon resident and Patrick Henry High School graduate, he currently serves as vice president for Strategic Initiatives at Northwest State Community College.

While term limits ended his service in government, Hoops began thinking several months ago he’d like to pursue a new political opportunity if one presented itself. He said eye-opening experiences in the private sector have given him insight he didn’t possess before.

“The things I’ve learned in these 11 years being out of it, I wish I would have known those things back when I was a legislator,” he said. “You look at things from the outside, and there are just a lot of things I feel I can offer as far as with workforce development, health care, and Medicaid. I want to be involved in those decisions…I want to be in the room to do that.”

Last month, Hoops told the Expositor that among the things he will concentrate on are the needs of his constituency, something Hoops said he worked hard for during his tenure as a state representative.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a call from your state legislator to get things moving for somebody who may have an issue…You’re going to see me a lot around the district, working with elected officials, working with the private sector,” he said.

The term expires at the end of this year. Hoops will have to be elected this November to stay in the seat.

Others who sought the position were Former Napoleon mayor Steve Lankenau, Village of Leipsic Administrator Justin Barnhart, Putnam County Republican Party Chair Tom Liebrecht, and Christopher Meyer, founder and director of West Ohio Pediatrics at the Fulton County Health Center.