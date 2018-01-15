SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 4

7:29 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., reckless operation.

8:48 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Jan. 5

12:52 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, domestic violence.

6:54 a.m., County Road 7-2 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:02 a.m., County Road 24 at Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, German Twp., investigate complaint.

11:29 a.m., 18713 County Road T, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

11:45 a.m., 400 N. Park St., Fayette, accident with property damage.

3:49 p.m., 14995 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

5:53 p.m., 8968 County Road 7, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

8:08 p.m., 9484 County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:09 p.m., 4101 County Road L, Fulton Twp., mental issue.

10:47 p.m., 2526 County Road 11, York Twp., assist other unit.

Saturday, Jan. 6

7:34 a.m., 2890 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., civil matter.

1:09 p.m., 3268 Circle Drive Suite C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

1:52 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, unwanted subject.

1:54 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious activity.

4:51 p.m., 13316 County Road C, Clinton Twp., civil matter.

6:24 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

9:11 p.m., 6853 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

10:37 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, assist public.

Sunday, Jan. 7

10:27 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:32 p.m., Murbach and N. Defiance streets, Archbold, accident with property damage.

6:36 p.m., 16146 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

8:13 p.m., 8770 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Soil and Water, disabled vehicle.

8:34 p.m., 1155 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., keep the peace.

8:45 p.m., 8804 County Road B, York Twp., identity theft.

9:59 p.m., County Road K at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., livestock on roadway.

Monday, Jan. 8

3:49 a.m., 3258 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Whitmer Thermogas, disabled vehicle.

5:54 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:30 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:22 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:15 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, disabled vehicle.

9:18 a.m., County Road H at County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:46 a.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, hit-skip accident.

11:29 a.m., 106 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Marco’s Pizza, K-9 Unit.

12:35 p.m., 3550 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

1:44 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:21 p.m., 2555 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:52 p.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest Trails, harassment.

6:17 p.m., 6656 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Leiway Hunt Club and Riding Academy, larceny.

9:25 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

3:10 a.m., 2133 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:03 a.m., 12974 County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

10:14 a.m., 14900 County Road H #69, Dover Twp., harassment.

10:07 p.m., 20367 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

8:04 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 24-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:43 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

8:53 a.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:55 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

9:08 a.m., County Road E at County Road 10-2, York Twp., injury accident.

9:26 a.m., 1547 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:40 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

Thursday, Jan. 11

1:46 a.m., 22900 State Highway 34, Ridgeville Twp., Four County Career Center, civil process.