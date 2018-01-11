FCHC adjusts visitor policy

Effective immediately, Fulton County Health Center, along with Fulton Manor/Fulton Suites, has decided to impose a Temporary Restricted Visitor Policy to help protect patients, family members, other visitors, and staff from unnecessary exposure to, and potential infection with, the flu. The current flu season is developing differently this year compared to previous years. It has starting earlier, and more people are becoming ill.

As a precaution during this rapidly evolving influenza situation, the visitor restrictions include the following precautionary measures:

• Visitors must be at least 18 years of age.

• Visitors will be limited to two adults per patient.

• Patients are asked to limit the number of relatives and friends accompanying them to the Emergency Services department, outpatient areas, surgery waiting areas, procedure areas, primary care, and specialist physician offices.

• People over the age of 18 who are considering visiting a patient and are experiencing one of the following symptoms – cold, fever, coughing, sneezing – should restrict their visit at this time.

“We are taking these extra measures to insure we have the safest possible environment for our patients, residents, our visitors, and our employees” said Patti Finn, FCHC CEO. “Together, we can help prevent the spread of the flu and promote the best healing environment for our patients and visitors during the flu season.”

To help ensure the safety of patients and visitors, the staff at FCHC suggests the following health tips for prevention:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand cleaners placed at all elevators are also effective.

• Cough into your sleeve or a tissue. Throw the tissue away and perform hand hygiene.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread that way.

• If you are having flu-like symptoms, please avoid visiting others in the hospital to prevent exposing those who are already ill or recovering from other health concerns.

• Flu-like symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees or greater with a cough or sore throat.

• If you are ill and must visit, please ask for a mask.

• Get vaccinated with the seasonal influenza vaccine if it is recommended and available to you.