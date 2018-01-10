Woman sentenced for cocaine

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine.

According to Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Emily Cooper, 31, of Hamburg, Pa., previously pleaded guilty to the charge. On Dec. 6, 2017, she possessed cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Cooper to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; be assessed for drug treatment and successfully complete it if recommended; and serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.