New Evergreen Board members take oath of office

New members were sworn in on Monday at the first meeting of the year for the Evergreen Board of Education. Jason Miller, Don Smith, and Matt Vaculik took the oath of office to start the organizational meeting.

Also in the organizational meeting, Nora Kiefer was elected president of the board and Jack Carson vice president. Meetings will be held the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. except for Feb. 7, June 18, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.

At the regular meeting, the board adopted the 2018-19 school calendar. The first day of school for students will be Aug. 15. The last day will be May 23. Graduation for the Class of 2019 is scheduled for May 26.

The board approved supplemental contracts, including Jeffrey Pawlaczyk, high school track assistant coach; Peyton Pawlaczyk, high school track assistant coach; Aaron Schmidt, high school track assistant coach; William Cymbolin, freshman baseball coach; Adam Wagner, JV baseball coach; Mollie Youtzy, JV softball coach; Jackie Mossing, freshman softball coach.

Elizabeth Niese was approved on a hourly, as-needed basis to provide special education assistance in elementary classrooms for the 2017-2018 school year.