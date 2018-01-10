Grand jury indicts 14 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury has considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Eric T. Royer, 44, of Toledo was indicted on one count of attempted breaking and entering, one count of possessing criminal tools, and three counts of breaking and entering. On or about Nov. 3, 2017, to Dec. 15, 2017, he allegedly trespassed in three unoccupied structures in Swanton with the purpose to commit a theft offense. He also allegedly possessed tools intended for use in the commission of a felony offense.

Amanda Jo Cardwell, 31, of Archbold was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about May 5, 2017, she allegedly possessed cocaine.

Justin W. Beck, 32, of Archbold was indicted on 18 counts of forgery, one count of theft, and one count of grand theft. On or about Sept. 28, 2017, to Nov. 3, 2017, he allegedly stole and forged numerous checks, and allegedly stole cash valued at over $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Michael E. Leahy, 40, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of robbery and two counts of theft. On or about Feb. 3, 2017, he allegedly stole a driver’s license and a purse and the contents, and did so by allegedly inflicting or threatening to inflict physical harm on another.

Jamon M. McConnell, 18, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Dec. 22, 2017, he allegedly prepared or transported marijuana for distribution in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in the investigation.

Tyler G. Shrack, 19, of South Bend, Ind., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Dec. 22, 2017, he allegedly possessed a controlled substance.

Brittany N. Zuver, 31, of West Unity was indicted on two counts of possession of heroin. On or about Oct. 9, 2017, and Dec. 22, 2017, she allegedly possessed heroin.

Joseph R. Evans, 25,of Chula Vista, Calif., was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, and one count of trafficking in marijuana. On or about Dec. 31, 2017, he allegedly prepared or transported marijuana for distribution, and allegedly knowingly operated a motor vehicle with a hidden compartment intended to be used to conceal or transport a controlled substance.

Seth M. Okuley, 20, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of grand theft. On or about June 8-13, 2017, he allegedly stole a firearm.

Justin E. Mundy, 22, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address and one count of failure to register a new address. On or about Nov. 8, 2017, and Dec. 7, 2017, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of this change of address to the Fulton County sheriff. He also allegedly failed to register his new address with the Fulton County sheriff.

Aubrey Levesque, 38, of Birmingham, Ala., was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Jan. 4, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his sentencing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Nikia D. McCall Jr., 24, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of theft and two counts of forgery. On or about Oct. 31, 2017, and Nov. 4, 2017, he allegedly stole and forged two blank checks.

Tomas Ramos III, 31, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of heroin, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of hashish. On or about June 7, 2017, to Dec. 13, 2017, he allegedly possessed cocaine, heroin, and Oxycodone.

Trevor S. Link, 21, of Holland, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated menacing, one count of abduction, one count of assault, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, and one count of theft. On or about Jan. 5-6, 2018, he allegedly restrained the liberty of another and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to that person. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another and allegedly stole property from that person.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.