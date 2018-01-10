Art contest planned by Wauseon Library

The Wauseon Public Library is offering an opportunity for patrons and others wanting to showcase their artistic talent. An art contest is underway that will also solve a problem at the library.

A major renovation completed last year at the library included the addition of a large wall of windows.

“While providing a beautiful view of the beautiful outdoors and allowing lots of natural sunlight into the library, that is the issue,” said library director Maricela DeLeon. “The windows are not tinted and allow lots of sunlight into the library. As our internet computers are set up along that side of the building, our patrons are having a very difficult time seeing the computer screens during those bright, sunny days.”

While other solutions such as blinds and window tint were considered, the library board of trustees decided to add a vinyl covering on the upper portion of the windows. This will retain the ability to enjoy the outdoor view, but will also allow patrons to enjoy the use of the computers.

Rather than just putting up a blank vinyl covering, library officials are able to submit artwork, pictures or lettering, to be seen from the outside. The contest will determine what will be seen from the exterior of the buiding.

“My vision for the artwork is library related of course,” said DeLeon. “One idea that was presented was the evolution of the library over the past 100 plus years, the changes and additions. Or maybe, artwork depicting children and books, families, computers or the name of the library. It will be interesting to see what ideas the public will present. This has also been sent to the art department at the high school, and I know we have some really great talent there.”

Contest entrants should keep in mind that the covering will encompass a large area.

“We hope that the local talent will be proud to present their ideas, and we encourage anyone that is considering a submission to stop in and take a look around and get a feel for the library,” said DeLeon. “This contest is open to children and adults of all ages. I have already had several inquiries about the contest, so I think there is definitely an interest.”

The contest will run until March 1, and the library board will announce the winner at its March meeting. The winning artist will have their name on the artwork and will be awarded with a monetary prize.

“We are hoping to get this installed this spring or summer. The vinyl covering can only be installed above a certain temperature, and I think we can all guess it’s just been a little too cold lately,” DeLeon said.

A. J. Borkowski of Wauseon uses a library computer as light pours into the facility’s new glass entrance. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_library6.jpg A. J. Borkowski of Wauseon uses a library computer as light pours into the facility’s new glass entrance. Expositor File Photo

Design sought for window covering

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

