Wauseon schools OK project builder

An area construction company was approved by the Wauseon Board of Education on Monday to build the school district’s new administration offices.

Rupp-Rosebrock Inc. of Liberty Center was awarded a contract for $1.27 million after being recommended Dec. 22 by Beilharz Architects Inc., the school board’s construction manager. Rupp-Rosebrock offered the lowest bid among nine competitors.

The contract will include an alternative bid of $26,859 to include a prefabricated concrete foundation for the building rather than formed concrete walls. A second alternative bid to add $78,408 for metal roofing has not been finalized.

The school district chose early last year to no longer rent space at its longtime home at 126 S. Fulton St. after the lease expired. Following an unsuccessful search for another desirable rental space the school district chose to build Board of Education offices on district property.

The board is temporarily housed at Wauseon Middle School. No starting or completion date for the project has been determined.

During a brief organizational meeting that started Monday’s proceedings, board member Amy Fisher, who replaces longtime BOE member Miriam Frank, was sworn into office. Board members approved Sandra Barber and Larry Fruth to retain their roles as school board president and vice president, respectfully. Superintendent Larry Brown was again named the board’s legislative liaison and its purchasing agent, and board member Stacia Radabaugh the board’s Student Achievement Liaison.

The members approved the continuation of scheduling school board meetings for the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., currently at the middle school, and the fourth Thursday at 12:15 a.m. in a rotating order at the school buildings.

In other business, board members accepted the following donations: A total of $3,928.60 to the Wauseon Athletic Department from Wauseon Youth Football and the Wauseon Athletic Boosters; $250 to the Wauseon Primary School Student Activity Fund from Mandy Burkholder; a total of $600 to the Wauseon Athletic Department in memory of Duane Price; and a total of $1,685 to the Michelle M. Neuenschwander Scholarship.

In personnel reports, the board approved a rate increase for student workers from $8.15 per hour to $8.30 per hour in accordance with an Ohio minimum wage increase retroactive to Jan. 1.

Board members also accepted the resignation of school psychologist Angela Hill, effective July 31, and the resignation of longtime employee Pat Turpening as the elementary school Ohio Reads coordinator, effective Dec. 31. Turpening accepted a position working with grants at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

“While we will certainly miss Pat in her current role, she will always have our interest at the ESC for grants that we do submit,” Superintendent Larry Brown said.

The board also offered a one-year limited classified contract to district alumnus Tayla Hamilton as middle school head cook, pending a clean background check. Hamilton earned an associate degree in culinary arts and has experience as a sous chef.

Brown said 10 candidates were interviewed for the position. He said no in-house interest was shown for the job.

Other items approved include: a motion for the creation of a Boys Soccer Camp fund; a resolution accepting minor changes in the school district’s retirement plan; a motion approving several overnight trips to competitions for the high school Speech Team.

In building reports:

All of the buildings will have staff in-service days on Jan. 12.

• Primary School Principal Blake Young announced kindergarten registration will open Feb. 1. Accompanying paperwork will be issued soon.

He said STAR reading testing, which traditionally begins this week, has been delayed by difficulties with the parent company, Renaissance Learning.

Young said at the staff in-service day he and Elementary School Principal Theresa Vietmeier will present a session on the effects of social media on the developing brain.

“With a lot of things we’ve been diving into, I think it’s going to be an eye-opener for a lot of our teachers, and our parents as well,” he said.

• At the Elementary School, third grade fall reading and language arts test results showed the following percentages in each category: 18 percent, limited category, 27 percent, basic category; 22 percent, proficient category; 20 percent, accelerated category; 13 percent, advanced category.

Principal Theresa Vietmeier said the test is designed to show what knowledge third graders should have in reading and language arts at school year’s end. She said the tests help identify which students may need more instruction and which are doing well.

Upcoming events include Spelling Bee finals in all grade levels Jan. 17-19, Math Night Jan. 23, and STAR window week of Jan. 22.

• Tournament time for seventh grade girl athletes is upcoming at the Middle School on Feb. 5,6, and 8, with finals Feb. 10.

• Juniors at the High School will take the ACT Feb. 27 and March 20.

Principal Keith Leatherman said some topics being presented at the in-service day include student anxiety, STEM, human trafficking, and Wilson Reading Tier 3 Intervention.

Upcoming musical events include: Fulton County Honor Festival, Jan. 26-27, Swanton High School; High School Solo and Ensemble, Feb. 3, Bryan High School; Ohio Music Education Association District 1 Honor Festival, Feb. 15, 17, 18, Stranahan Theater, Toledo.

