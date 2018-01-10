Posted on by

Service awards given


Service awards were given at the Christmas party held for employees of Grieser Transportation in Wauseon. Shown are, from left, Jason Grieser, President; JB Stevens a 10-year award recipient; Sam Flynn, a 15-year award recipient; and Dave Grieser, Vice-President.


