Service awards given

Service awards were given at the Christmas party held for employees of Grieser Transportation in Wauseon. Shown are, from left, Jason Grieser, President; JB Stevens a 10-year award recipient; Sam Flynn, a 15-year award recipient; and Dave Grieser, Vice-President.

Service awards were given at the Christmas party held for employees of Grieser Transportation in Wauseon. Shown are, from left, Jason Grieser, President; JB Stevens a 10-year award recipient; Sam Flynn, a 15-year award recipient; and Dave Grieser, Vice-President. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_grieser-transportation-awards.jpg Service awards were given at the Christmas party held for employees of Grieser Transportation in Wauseon. Shown are, from left, Jason Grieser, President; JB Stevens a 10-year award recipient; Sam Flynn, a 15-year award recipient; and Dave Grieser, Vice-President.