COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Bank of New York Mellon, Highlands Ranch, Colo., vs. Gene Zenz, Delta, foreclosure.

U.S. Bank Trust, as trustee, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Scott C. Wagner, Fayette, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans, Inc., Detroit, Mich., vs. Margaret A. Fox, Swanton, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Juan R. Valadez Reyes, Archbold, traffic control device, $125.

Denise L. Wells, Wauseon, speed, $125.

Joshua Jehanyar, Defiance, improper passing, expired registration.

William N. Wehby, Wauseon, speed, no driver’s license, fictitious plates, $366.

Abilgahi G. Vazquez, Wauseon, no valid driver’s license, $338.

Shawn Netcher, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $128.

Jonathan Derby, Morenci, Mich., disorderly conduct, $244.

Brianna M. Saldivar, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $250.

Laurie A. Elek, Wauseon, failure to renew vehicle registration, $163.

Deziree R. Jacobs, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $238, no violations of law for one year.

Cory W. Jones, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $153, no violations of law for one year.

Marriage Licenses

Sawyer J. Miller, 26, Archbold, mechanical engineer, and Mckayla R. Waidelich, 24, Archbold, medical assistant.

Wesley A. Granger, 34, Delta, service technician, and Erica L. Shape, 43, Delta, self-employed.

Zackary S. Tressler, 32, Delta, landscaping, and Heather L. Israel, 25, Waueon, STNA.

Real Estate Transfers

Matthew L. and Carmen D. Keefer to Edward J. and Marlene Chapman, 3928 County Road 2, Swanton, $129,900.

Hugh I. Bent Jr. and Misty R. Gruhler to George A. and Patricia A. Whiteside, 99 Elton Pkwy., Swanton, $95,000.

Roseann L. Granger to David T. Keil LLC, State Highway 109, Delta, and County Road E, Delta, $675,996.

Stanley H. Lipinski to Randall J. and Jennifer K. Riegsecker, trustees, State Highway 120, Lyons, and State Highway 109, Lyons, $511,705.

Gary M. Kile to Erin L. Kozina and Ronald R. Lermer, 107 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $85,000.

Robert A. Szydlowski to Randy J. and Paula J. Kimmet, 5836 County Road 2, Swanton, $210,000.

Michelle A. Hendrix to Gerald J., trustee, and Kenneth J. Keil, County Road 7, Delta, $363,795.

Sharon A. Haskell, trustee, to Donnabelle R. Burkholder, trustee, County Road D, Archbold, $195,000.

Joanne L. Harrison to U.S. Bank, successor trustee, 4017 Forrest Lane, Swanton, $35,000.

Marcia L. Young and Wayne A. Harmon to Jeffrey D. and Catherine J. Nofziger, 15735 County Road F, Wauseon, $224,700.

Joseph H. and Sharon K. Kolb to Kaper, Stamm and Robinson Partnership, 126 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $25,000.

Wayne D. and Donna Kauffman to James M. Smith and Ashley Rabe, 1108 N. Buehrer St., Archbold, $125,000.

Wauseon Silo and Coal Inc. to Joy Zeigler, W. Leggett Street, Wauseon, $15,000.

Kim M. Gibson, successor trustee, to Chad A. and Jennifer H. Turner, 3121 County Road EF, Swanton, $253,750.

Marvin R. and Sharon K. Lantz to Adriel School Inc., 22897 U.S. 20A, Archbold, and 22950 Monroe St., Archbold, $200,000.

David A. Gobbell to Sean P. and Christine L. Leonhart, 10585 County Road K, Delta, $129,000.

Brian S. and Marcelyn J. Koenig to Joshua D. Miller and Holli M. Abernathy, 844 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Highland Drive, Wauseon, $279,000.

Brian K. McClarren, trustee etal, to Carol L. Nofziger, trustee, County Road 13, Wauseon, $1,254,616.