Patrol encourages commercial vehicle safety

Motorists are encouraged by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to use caution when driving around commercial vehicles. Large trucks and buses have operating limitations such as blind spots, longer stopping distances, and limited maneuverability that make it essential for other vehicles to focus on safety.

The no-zone areas are located directly behind, in front and on either side of the vehicle. Those areas are more prone to crashes because the commercial driver cannot see the motorist. From 2014 through 2016, there were 72,632 crashes on Ohio’s roadways involving at least one commercial vehicle.

In that same time period, there were 464 crashes involving commercial vehicles on Fulton County roads.

“Crashes occurring in the no-zone are can be avoided by sharing the road with commercial vehicles,” said Lt. Angel R. Burgos, Commander of the Bowling Green Post. “Remember, if you cannot see the commercial vehicle driver in their side view mirror, assume they cannot see you.”

To enhance safety, Ohio State Highway Patrol commercial motor vehicle inspectors conducted 216,041 vehicle inspections in the last two years. These inspections led to the discovery of 262,883 safety violations.

Safety inspections follow a thorough process to ensure both the truck and the driver meet state and federal regulations. Vehicles and drivers that fail to meet these regulations may be placed out of service and cannot continue operation until regulation standards are met.