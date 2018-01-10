Career Night rescheduled

Four County Career Center in Archbold has rescheduled its Career Night Open House for Monday, Jan. 29, from 5-7:30 p.m. The backup snow date for the open house is Jan. 31.

The public is invited to meet FCCC staff and tour the labs to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the 30 career and technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties.

Online enrollment will be available that evening for the 2018-19 school year. FCCC is located on the corner of State Routes 66 and 34 south of Archbold.

For more information, call 1-800-589-3334 or visit www.fourcounty.net.