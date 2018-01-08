Traffic blitzes net 15 citations

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted several Traffic Enforcement Blitzes over the holiday.

Deputies issued:

Twelve citations in a blitz held Dec. 8-31. Six were speed violations, one was for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, one for driving under suspension, one for no driver’s license, one for expired registration, and two misdemeanor citations for possession of marijuana. Deputies made 34 traffic stops and also issued 27 warnings.

Two citations in a blitz held Dec. 27-31, one for no driver’s license and a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana. Deputies made 17 traffic stops and issued 18 warnings.

One citation in a blitz held Jan. 1-2, for speed. Deputies made 10 traffic stops and issued nine warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz Jan. 12-21 at various times in various locations across the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.