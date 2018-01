The Delta Public Library will begin hosting a book club this month. It will be held at the Main Street Bakery, next to the library.

The first book club will be Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. Attendees will receive the first book, “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline, to be discussed at the next meeting.

The February meeting is Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., also at the bakery.

Books will also be available at the front desk.