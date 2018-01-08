FCCC honors school board

January has been designated School Board Recognition Month in Ohio, with the theme “School boards lead so students can achieve.” Four County Career Center in Archbold has joined with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities. Serving on the FCCC Board of Education this year are – front, from left – Connie Nicely, treasurer; Cindra Keeler, 10th year; Chris Oberlin, 21st year; Carol Kleck, 21st year; Marcia Bruns, fourth year; Nona Rupp, eighth year – back, from left – Brian Baker, 12th year; Tim Meister, superintendent; Darrell Higbie, third year; Kenneth Esterline, 26th year; Larry Fruth, 14th year; Dennis Vetter, fifth year; and Ron Crawford, fourth year. The board elected Larry Fruth as president and Chris Oberlin as vice president for 2018. FCCC serves 22 school districts in Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams counties.

