Swanton man sentenced for drugs

A Swanton man was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to two years of community control for possessing drugs.

According to County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Glenn Kille, 35, previouslly pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On Oct. 6, 2017, he possessed a schedule II controlled substance.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Empowered for Excellence sober living program and any recommended aftercare, and to serve 35 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.