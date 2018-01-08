Lonsdale named museum manager

A Facilities Operations Manager has been named for the new Museum of Fulton County.

Scott Lonsdale, who previously acted as director for Fort Meigs in Perrysburg, will take the helm for the museum at 8848 State Route 108, according to John Swearingen Jr., director of the Fulton County Historical Society. Lonsdale will be responsible for leadership of the Legacy Shop, increasing revenue through sales, and events.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Lonsdale to our team as we expand and improve the services of the Museum of Fulton County,” Swearingen said. “With his enthusiasm and experience he will be a valuable asset.”

Lonsdale has over 10 years’ experience in historic interpretation and museum operations. At his previous position he was responsible for day-to-day operations at Fort Meigs, as well as event planning, marketing, and managing a staff of six. He began his career in museums at the River Raisin Battlefield in Monroe, Mich., where he was Chief of Historic Interpretation.

The premise for the Fulton County museum and its exhibits is “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present and Making the Future.” The Fulton County Legacy Shop will contain items for purchase relevant to Fulton County and its history.

Other offices located in the building are the Fulton County Visitors Bureau and the Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Medical Director offices.

Opening date for the museum is May 2018, with the Legacy shop opening the following winter. Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, contact John Swearingen Jr. at 419-337-7922 or museum@fultoncountyhs.org.

