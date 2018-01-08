Sauder Village offers knitting, quilting retreats

Again this winter, Sauder Village in Archbold is offering Knitting and Quilting Retreats Feb. 9-11 – a great opportunity to get away from it all and be immersed in fun workshops while doing something you enjoy.

Retreats are held at the Sauder Heritage Inn with guest accommodations and meals available for the Knitting & Fiber Arts Retreat in February and the Quilter’s Retreat in March.

“Sauder Village is a premier location for educational retreats in this region,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations. “Again this year we have an amazing group of instructors and crafters joining us to share their expertise and new ideas with retreat participants.”

Fiber artists will gather at the inn to enjoy food, fellowship, inspiration, and education. Two- or three-day retreat packages are available that include meals, goody bags, and more. A variety of classes will be offered throughout the weekend for an additional fee. Retreat participants can register for the “Continental Knitting” or “Sewing Techniques for Knitted Garments” classes presented by Sonja Downey or the “Inkle Loom Weaving” class taught by Joan Sheridan.

Retreat participants will also enjoy a Friday evening “Historic Textiles” lecture presented by Joan Sheridan. The evening lecture will offer the chance to learn how fashions changed as the times changed – those worn and those that adorned our homes. Ms. Sheridan will share her textile collection that spans more than 200 years and includes handspun and woven towels, coverlets and rugs, garments, and many kinds of lace.

Sheridan is a weaver, knitter, spinner, fiber explorer, and owner of Heritage Spinning and Weaving in Lake Orion, Mich. She volunteers in the textile conservation department at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., where she loves combining her passion for textiles with her fascination with history. She has taught and presented at conferences, for guilds and shops, and on tour in Norway.

A Quilter’s Retreat will also be held this winter at the Sauder Heritage Inn. From Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4, the Inn will be filled with the humming of sewing machines as quilters gather to work on projects, relax, visit with friends, and be inspired. The weekend Quilt Retreat includes meals, a goody bag, after hours shopping at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and plenty of space for quilting throughout the weekend.

More details and registration information for the Knitting & Fiber Arts Retreat and Quilting Retreat can be found online at http://saudervillage.org/classes-events/retreats. For more information, call 800-590-9755.

