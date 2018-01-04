Wauseon Council welcomes new members

The new year began for Wauseon City Council on Jan. 3 with a brief organizational meeting that welcomed two new members.

Mayor Kathy Huner opened the proceedings by swearing in Steve Schneider and Harold Stickley to their Council seats. They were selected by voters in November to replace Heather Kost and Jon Schamp, both of whom chose not to run for re-election.

Council members then approved Jeff Stiriz to retain his position as Council president. Councilor Rick Frey was absent for the vote.

Stiriz was nominated by Councilor Shane Chamberlin, and the nomination was seconded by Stickley. The Council president serves as mayor in the mayor’s absence, and organizes the panel’s committees.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the city met with representatives of Rupp-Rosebrock Inc. of Liberty Center, which was awarded a bid of $59,900 to add sleeping rooms to the fire department and to renovate police department offices. Sluder said work was scheduled to commence this week.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet reminded residents to clean snow and ice off their sidewalks once frigid weather conditions end.

“For the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job it,” he said. “(But) when it’s this cold out it’s almost impossible to get them cleaned off.”

Chamberlin mentioned that he had contacted Torbet and Huner regarding citizens’ complaints about snow on a sidewalk at the southeast corner of Fulton and Elm streets. “That sidewalk never gets cleared off,” he said.

Huner suggested that if residents don’t clear off sidewalks within a reasonable period of time, “maybe it’s something that needs to be assessed” if the city must perform the work.

• Public Service Director Dennis Richardson reported a water main break Dec. 31 on Elm Street.

He also reported that work on the new community swimming pool has slowed due to weather conditions. He said contractors had continued renovations to the pool house until it became too cold to work.

Richardson said bids open Jan. 9 for painting the 300,000-gallon water tank in Wabash Park, and bids open Feb. 22 for biosolids improvements at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant.

The council also approved the following appointments made by Huner: James Barber, Jeff Stiriz, and Steve Schneider, Charter Review Commission; Harold Stickley, unexpired term of Heather Kost, Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council; Steve Schneider, Tax Incentive Review Council Executive Committee; James Barber, unexpired term of Harold Stickley, Wauseon Union Cemetery.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

