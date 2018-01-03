Family concert planned at Swanton Library

A family concert is planned for this month at the Swanton Public Library.

Everyone is invited to a free performance by the Black Swamp Winds, a woodwind quintet ensemble that aims to introduce families and children to chamber music through a diverse collection of classical, contemporary, jazz, and popular movie music designed to engage the young listener. The performance will also include instrument demonstrations and a show-and-tell.

Join members Teresa Disbrow (clarinet), James Gosman (oboe), Kimberly Kucharski (flute), Lynn Zuercher (bassoon), and David W. Zoll (French horn) at the library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

For more information call 419-826-2760, visit the library’s website at http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org, or visit the library at 305 Chestnut St. in Swanton.