Grant for NOCAC to aid homeless

Local homeless programs have been selected for grants from the state. Two Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) programs will receive funds.

The Homeless Crisis Response Program will receive $672,400 and Supportive Housing Program will get $52,600.

The Ohio Development Services Agency is providing grants to 72 local organizations to support homeless prevention, emergency shelters and permanent housing initiatives. More than $25.8 million will support shelters for the homeless and help homeless Ohioans find permanent housing.

“We’re helping homeless Ohioans get back on their feet,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Grants from the Homeless Crisis Response Program will help 50 nonprofit and local government agencies operate emergency shelters and quickly move individuals from emergency shelters to permanent housing. Approximately 39,000 Ohioans will be assisted through the program. Funding for the programs is from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program.

Grants from the Supportive Housing Program will help 31 nonprofit agencies transition homeless Ohioans to permanent housing or provide permanent supportive housing to homeless people with disabilities. Approximately 5,300 Ohioans will be assisted through the program. Funding for the program is from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission provides a wide array of programs to low-income residents of Northwestern Ohio. NOCAC is committed to helping clients succeed in becoming self-sufficient members of their communities through the services that we provide.

The NOCAC Emergency Shelter is in Defiance. Housing services are provided to homeless persons and families in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams Counties.