Art contest planned by Wauseon Library

The Wauseon Public Library is offering a wonderful opportunity for anyone wanting to showcase their artful talent. The library underwent a major renovation project this past year.

Part of that renovation was the addition of a large wall of windows. While this is a beautiful site, library staff have found that patrons using the computers on those bright sunny days, are having a bit of difficulty seeing the screens.

The solution is to add a vinyl covering on the upper portion of the windows. This will still give us the ability to enjoy the outdoor view, but will also allow the patrons to enjoy the use of the computers.

Rather than just putting up a blank vinyl covering, library officials are able to submit artwork, pictures or lettering, to be seen from the outside. That is where you area residents come in. The library is offering an art contest. The theme of course is libraries, reading, computers, and/or books.

Keep in mind, this is a large area, so think big, tasteful, something you would be proud to put your name on. Those in need of inspiration can stop by the library, take a look around, come in and get a feel for your artwork.

The contest will run until March 1 and be judged by a local artist.

The Board of Trustees will announce and present the winning artwork at the March board meeting. The winning artist will have their name on the artwork and will be awarded with a monetary prize.