Genealogical Society to break down “’brick walls’

Breaking Down “Brick Walls” and Obituary Work Night planned for the January meeting of Fulton County Genealogical Society.

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Members and visitors should bring their genealogy mysteries or “Brick Walls” to get help in finding solutions.

They will also be sorting and organizing obituaries clipped from Fulton County newspapers so they can be prepared to go to the library.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta schools are cancelled for severe weather, the meeting will also be cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.