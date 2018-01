The Fulton County Regional Planning Commission has announced its 2018 meeting schedule. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. on an as-needed basis at 123 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon.

Meetings are Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, and Nov. 27. There is no December meeting.