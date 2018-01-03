Cold snap continues

It seems like the cold snap that will never end. Twenty degrees seems like a distant memory as the length of time under 20 is near record territory. You have to go back to Christmastime to see a temperature that warm.

The temperature dropped to eight degrees below zero on Tuesday and the wind chill fell as far as 29 degrees below. The National Weather Service warned that the cold wind chills could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Due to the dangerous temperatures, Swanton Local Schools cancelled classes.

Wednesday morning it was chilly again. Swanton, Pike-Delta-York, Fayette, Pettisville, and Archbold had 2 hour delays.

Wind chill advisories were issued by the National Weather Service for much of the first half of the week. With single digit high temperatures possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday more wind chill advisories are possible.

The low temperatures on those days are forecast to drop as low as 10 degrees below zero.

The cold has become so far reaching, that winter storm warnings were issued for southern Georgia and northern Florida. On Wednesday three inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain were possible.

The National Weather Service does have a bit of a warm-up in the forecast for Fulton County, but there is a catch. High temperatures are predicted to be in the mid 30s. But with that warm up could come a storm. Snow, and maybe even rain, are possible Sunday into Monday.

Temps could eclipse 10 below zero