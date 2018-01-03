Farm Management series returns

The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension will again offer its Farm Management Series on Tuesdays in February.

This year, the series is offered as a daytime program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Highway 108 in Wauseon, and includes lunch. Each session will feature guest speakers and content relevant to today’s farm management. The series, which runs Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, is taught by a combination of Extension educators, state specialists, and private sector individuals.

The series is for any farmer who raises commodity grain and livestock. This year’s program will focus on farm succession, financial and production planning. Additionally, the series will help farmers look at options for taking the farm in a different direction to complement commodity production.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the series will emphasize transition and estate planning (farm succession). Topics will include working together to develop your farm’s business plan, answering nine key succession planning, legal structures, getting your financial affairs in order, and family communication.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 will focus on financial planning. Time will be spent reviewing key farm financial statements and strategies including an Ag Lender/Professional panel at lunch. The afternoon will address ways to reduce family living expense and financial stress, as well as taking a hard look at the value of enterprise analysis on the farm.

On Feb. 20, time will be spent looking at key production planning areas of farm management. Speakers will address the outlook for inputs, best management practices for leasing or buying, and calculating the cost of production. Additional sessions will focus on the CAUV property tax production formula and converting a farm to natural gas.

The final session of the series, on Feb. 27, will conclude with a day full of guest speakers who will offer options for taking the farm a different direction to complement commodity production. The buffet of topics will include transitioning to organic, swine production, agri-tourism, barley production in Ohio, and non-GMO grain opportunities.

The total cost for the series is $60 or $20 per day session if pre-registered by Feb. 1. Registration after the deadline will still be accepted but the cost goes up to $70 for the series or $25 per session. Registration includes materials and lunch.

A registration form can be downloaded at www.fulton.osu.edu, or all 419-337-9210 or email richer.5@osu.edu for more information.

Support for this series is provided in part by Farm Credit Mid America, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Metamora State Bank, Sherwood State Bank, and Ag Credit.