New Swanton website is live

The new website for the Village of Swanton is now live. The updated website is part of Village of Swanton officials’ plans for a new look and better information distribution.

It still has the web address, www.villageofswantonohio.us.

“Though anyone can call the Village offices and inquire about topics, the Village would like to ensure there is a website of up to date content which the community can access at their leisure,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “In this day and age, updated websites are crucial to how organizations function.”

She added that the Village would like to be at the forefront of this technology and ensure information is disseminated to the public in this fashion.

”The redesigned website will allow individuals to locate pertinent information quicker and in a more streamlined fashion. This new website is another step in ensuring transparency of Village government happenings. It will evolve over time as the needs and wants of both the Village and the community change,” said Hoelzle.

This new site is designed to allow easier updating with a modern feel.

In addition to the updated website, a new quarterly newsletter called “Village Voice” was started. Residents can now subscribe to the email newsletter on the new village website.

“The Village hopes the rebranding initiative, the redesigned website, and the “Village Voice” will convey to the public that it’s a new day in Swanton,” Hoelzle said. “Many great things are happening here, and the Village is looking forward to this freshened outlook.”

The new Swanton website is designed to improve information distribution. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Swanton-Website-screenshot.jpg The new Swanton website is designed to improve information distribution.