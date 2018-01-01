County unemployment rate drops below 4 percent

Fulton County’s unemployment rate fell below 4 percent during November, according to data released recently by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate in Fulton County dropped to 3.7 percent in November from 4 percent in October. Last November, the jobless rate was 4 percent.

There were 900 people unemployed in Fulton County, according to the estimate.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2017 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.2 percent in Monroe County. From October, unemployment rates decreased in 65 counties, increased in 15 counties, and remained the same in 8 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.2 percent in November.

Thirteen counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in November.

The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Holmes and Putnam, 3.0 percent; Auglaize, Delaware, Hancock, and Wyandot, 3.1 percent; Madison and Union, 3.3 percent; Van Wert, 3.4 percent; and Franklin, Logan and Wayne, 3.5 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0 percent in November.

The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 6.8 percent; Noble, 6.7 percent; Ottawa, 6.6 percent; Jefferson, 6.2 percent, Morgan and Scioto, 6.1 percent; and Jackson, 6.0 percent.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November 2017, down from 5.1 percent in October 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 5,600 over the month, from a revised 5,545,400 in October to 5,539,800 in November 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 279,000, down 17,000 from 296,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 6,000 in the past 12 months from 285,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in November 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 4.1 percent, unchanged from October, and down from 4.6 percent in November 2016.

