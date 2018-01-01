COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Nathaniel Saldivar, Archbold, vs. Brianna N. Saldivar, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Jeannie M. Dijak, Archbold, vs. Chris Bates, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

General Star Insurance Co., Stamford, Conn., vs. Aggressive Title Agency Inc., Sylvania, other civil.

Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Kristine L. Walborn, Swanton, other civil.

U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Joseph P. Hiler, Fayette, foreclosure.

Kristin M. Sheller, Wauseon, vs. Brent A. Sheller, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Richard Torok, Delta, other civil.

Western District Court

Judith K. Shumaker, Wauseon, speed, $125.

Molly E. Alexander, Wauseon, expired license, $125.

Alan G. Kunkle, Fayette, brake equipment, $125.

Mark J. French, Colton, Ohio, speed, $135.

Glenn D. Coblentz, Wauseon, speed, $190.

Rose M. Gomez, Defiance, speed, $135.

Richard A. Mahnke, Napoleon, left of center, $190.

Josue A. Luna, Archbold, possession of drug paraphernalia, $153.

Tabatha L. Johnson, Wauseon, speed, $135.

Michael J. Couts, Edon, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, red light, $339, clear license within 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Matthew J. McGarity, Toledo, hunting on private property without permission, $333, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Samara K. Benien, Napoleon, suspended driver’s license, reasonable control, $339, clear license within 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Brandy S. Monroe, Delta, expired driver’s license, $125.

Danielle C. Garcia, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $153.

Shanna B. Lester, Fayette, domestic violence, $178, anger management program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Hugo E. Barajas, Wauseon, speed, $138.

Andrew M. Moreno, Archbold, no driver’s license, $276.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Carol A. Arend, Archbold, judgment for $$1,787.44.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Christopher M. and Rebekah S. Marini, Archbold, judgment for $4,216.25.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Paige Cahill, Wauseon, judgment for $1,428.27.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Jamie Taylor, Wauseon, judgment for $693.87.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Josh Drenning, Wauseon, judgment for $374.97.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Tony Currier, Napoleon, judgment for $749.06.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Michael and Domanic Hoge, Oakwood, Ohio, judgment for $641.08.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Ronald J. and Tammy E. Cervantes, Delta, judgment for $186.58.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Taylor L. Craddock, Archbold, judgment for $2,525.

Apartmentsfayette.com LLC, Wauseon, vs. James Mireles Jr. and Amber Marshall, Fayette, judgment for $1,666.19.

Apartmentsfayette.com LLC, Wauseon, vs. Cornelious Eubanks and Jessica Meza, Hammond, Ind., judgment for $569.70.

Skates Apartments I, Wauseon, vs. Sarah Aschliman, Pittsford, Mich., and Ben T. Aschliman, Wauseon, judgment for $836.77.

Parkview Health System Inc., Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Lee Faunce, Wauseon, judgment for $2,478.23.

Lvnv Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jason Sperling, Wauseon, judgment for $735.57.

Lvnv Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Scott Wagner, Fayette, judgment for $1,257.28.

Lvnv Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Tracy Perez, Wauseon, judgment for $784.45.

Landmark Acceptance Corp., Elkhart, Ind., vs. Bradley and Rachelle Lantz, Fayette, judgment for $5,990.01.

Jeff Pennington, Wauseon, vs. Adam Lantz, Bryan, judgment for $5,527.

Community Hospitals and Wellness, Bryan, vs. Richard J. Cook, Pettisville, judgment for $1,539.80.

SAC Finance Inc., Auburn, Ind., vs. Tammy and Jeremy Myers, Archbold, judgment for $9,323.82.

Marriage Licenses

Clark A. Bartoe, 41, Fayette, laborer, and Amanda M. Bartoe, 36, Fayette, paraprofessional.

Scott B. Cartmell Jr. 21, Adrian, Mich., Factory, and Harley S. Evans, 20, Morenci, Mich., homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Foust Farms LLC to Joel D. and Heather N. Ruffer, County Road 26, Archbold, $412,610.

Robert M. and Jennnifer C. Hadley to Donald F. and Melanie I Bode, 2423 County Road E, Swanton, $169,900.

Melvin L. Hand Jr. to Roger E. and Adelyne S. Wolf, 26981 Wallace Lane, Fayette, $23,980.

Robert S. Schrock II, trustee, to Jami J. and Kam M. Greisinger, 29 Meadow Lane Drive, Delta, $185,000.

James L. Lulfs to Brian s. and Chelsey E. Kruthaup, 3840 County Road D, Swanton, $139,000.

Jaclyn L. Strahan to Paul C. Hudson, 1390 County Road EF, Swanton, $499,000.

Kay Bontrager-Singer and Betty J. Leichty, co-trustees, to Kidston Consultants Ltd., County Road J, Archbold, $330,000.

Connie Holsopple, successor trustee, to Robert and Barbara Vos, 313 Primrose Lane, Archbold, $237,500.

Mark Schaffner, trustee, to Donald and Richard Kunkle, co-trustees, County Road 21 and County Road T, Fayette, $272,250.

Irene S. Thompson to Rex A. and Jill K. Oyer and Ray M. and Sandra K. Oyer, County Road 12, Wauseon, $55,000.