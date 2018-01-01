SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 21
3:31 p.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., animal call.
4:33 p.m., County Road N at County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.
5:14 p.m., 26720 County Road E, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 22
12:31 a.m., County Road T at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.
9:25 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Administration Building, suspicious activity.
9:31 a.m., 2495 County Road K, Fulton Twp., criminal mischief.
9:33 a.m., 3020 County Road 10, York Twp., larceny.
11:19 a.m., 1210 Ottokee St., Wauseon, Fulton County Board of DD, suspicious activity.
12:22 p.m., 6531 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
12:49 p.m., 4396 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
2:39 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., K-9 Unit.
3:20 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #50, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.
7:17 p.m., 15974 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.
7:37 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:39 p.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
10:08 p.m., 3703 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
Saturday, Dec. 23
2:55 a.m., 8501 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.
4:57 a.m., 8811 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.
9:13 a.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:30 p.m., 8137 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., harassment.
6:17 p.m., 13713 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., unauthorized use of property.
7:17 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:37 p.m., 14155 Airport Hwy., Swanton, Speedway, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
10:53 p.m., 6546 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
11:12 p.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
Sunday, Dec. 24
1:11 a.m., 4549 County Road E #26, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
11:41 a.m., 3707 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
1:02 p.m., 5939 State Highway 109, York Twp., American Legion, accident with property damage.
1:08 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
1:12 p.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
2:31 p.m., County Road H at County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
2:40 p.m., 2570 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
4:02 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
4:24 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:47 p.m., 13500 County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
5:22 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
6:08 p.m., 358 W. Main St., Metamora, 911 hang-up.
7:39 p.m., 15370 County Road K, Dover Twp., Mrs. Dennis’ Potato Farm, disabled vehicle.
9:15 p.m., 450 W. Main St. #19, Delta, domestic trouble.
10:05 p.m., 11631 State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
Monday, Dec. 25
12:36 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
12:59 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:49 p.m., 350 Eldridge St.,, Tedrow, 911 hang-up.
6:53 p.m., 11239 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.
7:11 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:40 p.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
10:47 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Western District Court, suspicious activity.
1:17 p.m., 1539 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., identity theft.
2:54 p.m., 12735 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.
3:10 p.m., 5111 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assault.
9:11 p.m., 19691 County Road L, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:38 p.m., County Road H at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 27
11:49 a.m., 2413 County Road 21, German Twp., domestic violence.
12:55 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
1:22 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, K-9 Unit.
5:29 p.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.
7:46 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:32 p.m., 123 E. Main St., Metamora, harassment.
9:42 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, stolen vehicle.
11:12 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, unwanted subject.
Thursday, Dec. 28
1:22 a.m., 1128 E. Main St. Delta, Subway, accident with property damage.
1:47 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:54 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.