SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 21

3:31 p.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., animal call.

4:33 p.m., County Road N at County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

5:14 p.m., 26720 County Road E, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 22

12:31 a.m., County Road T at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.

9:25 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Administration Building, suspicious activity.

9:31 a.m., 2495 County Road K, Fulton Twp., criminal mischief.

9:33 a.m., 3020 County Road 10, York Twp., larceny.

11:19 a.m., 1210 Ottokee St., Wauseon, Fulton County Board of DD, suspicious activity.

12:22 p.m., 6531 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:49 p.m., 4396 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:39 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., K-9 Unit.

3:20 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #50, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:17 p.m., 15974 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

7:37 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:39 p.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

10:08 p.m., 3703 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

Saturday, Dec. 23

2:55 a.m., 8501 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.

4:57 a.m., 8811 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

9:13 a.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:30 p.m., 8137 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., harassment.

6:17 p.m., 13713 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., unauthorized use of property.

7:17 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:37 p.m., 14155 Airport Hwy., Swanton, Speedway, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

10:53 p.m., 6546 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:12 p.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

Sunday, Dec. 24

1:11 a.m., 4549 County Road E #26, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:41 a.m., 3707 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

1:02 p.m., 5939 State Highway 109, York Twp., American Legion, accident with property damage.

1:08 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

1:12 p.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

2:31 p.m., County Road H at County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

2:40 p.m., 2570 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

4:02 p.m., 2513 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

4:24 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:47 p.m., 13500 County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:22 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:08 p.m., 358 W. Main St., Metamora, 911 hang-up.

7:39 p.m., 15370 County Road K, Dover Twp., Mrs. Dennis’ Potato Farm, disabled vehicle.

9:15 p.m., 450 W. Main St. #19, Delta, domestic trouble.

10:05 p.m., 11631 State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Dec. 25

12:36 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:59 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:49 p.m., 350 Eldridge St.,, Tedrow, 911 hang-up.

6:53 p.m., 11239 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.

7:11 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:40 p.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

10:47 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Western District Court, suspicious activity.

1:17 p.m., 1539 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., identity theft.

2:54 p.m., 12735 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

3:10 p.m., 5111 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assault.

9:11 p.m., 19691 County Road L, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:38 p.m., County Road H at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

11:49 a.m., 2413 County Road 21, German Twp., domestic violence.

12:55 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

1:22 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, K-9 Unit.

5:29 p.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:46 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:32 p.m., 123 E. Main St., Metamora, harassment.

9:42 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, stolen vehicle.

11:12 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, unwanted subject.

Thursday, Dec. 28

1:22 a.m., 1128 E. Main St. Delta, Subway, accident with property damage.

1:47 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:54 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.