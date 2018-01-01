FCCC holding Career Night

Four County Career Center in Archbold will host its annual Career Night Open House on Monday, Jan. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. at its campus located on the corner of State Routes 66 and 34.

The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at FCCC.

Students and their parents can meet the center’s staff and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities. Thirty career-technical programs are available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Online enrollment will be available for the 2018-19 school year while guests enjoy refreshments and door prizes throughout the evening.

Four County Career Center is in its 49th year offering quality education to both high school students and adults in northwest Ohio. Tim Meister is superintendent, Rick Bachman is director of Career and Technical Education, and Doug Beck is director of Adult Workforce Education.

For more information, contact 1-800-589-3334 or visit the website at www.fourcounty.net.