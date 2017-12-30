WFD mascot found and returned

Blaze, the Wauseon Fire Department’s Goldendoodle mascot has been found and returned home, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The dog had managed to escape the fire department, and was last seen Saturday morning on Fulton Street.
