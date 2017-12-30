WFD mascot missing in cold

The Wauseon Fire Department’s mascot is missing out in the cold tonight, and the department would welcome any information that would bring him home.

Blaze, a medium-sized Goldendoodle, managed to escape the fire department, and was last seen about 8:45 this morning at Farmers and Merchants State Bank on Fulton Street. Social media has blown up about his disappearance, with residents out looking for him. Blaze is very friendly, but may be out of sight somewhere trying to find shelter from the frigid temperatures.

Anyone with information should call 419-335-7831 or 419-335-3821.