Swanton Library plans adult programs

The Swanton Public Library has events for adults planned for January.

Janet Amid

She’s back! Janet Amid, featured on 93.5 WRQN FM, will be returning to the Swanton Library to present a program on astrology, dreams, and predictions for 2018. Five lucky attendees will also receive free astrological ‘mini readings,’ so be sure to have your birth date and time when you arrive.

The event will be held 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. Stop in, call the library at 419-826-2760, or visit the website to register for this free program.

January Yoga Schedule

A new yoga class this month will be Balanced Hatha Yoga for levels 1 and 2. This new series will take place Monday evenings on Jan. 8, 22, 29, and Feb. 5. Focus will be on the shoulders and neck.

Each class will last one hour with a 15 minute yoga nidra (deep relaxation) at the end. Class fee is $36. Call, visit the library website at www.wantonpubliclibrart.org, or come in to sign up for the class.

Mixed Level Hatha Yoga will be held on Mondays, Jan. 8, 22, and 29 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. These sessions are slightly more advanced, providing an opportunity to expand participants’ skill levels. Class fee is $10 per session.

Beginning/ Hatha 1 Yoga will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Class fee is by donation. Proceeds benefit the library.

Chair Yoga will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 2-3 p.m. This class involves poses modified to be gentler while sitting or standing holding a chair. Class fee is $5.

Adult Book Club

On Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., Marty Kaback’s book club will be at the library to discuss “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion. New readers are always welcome.

February’s book will be “The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto” by Mitch Albom. Both books are available at the front desk.

Ongoing Programs

Knitting/Crocheting group will meet Wednesdays, Jan. 10 and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Beginners are always welcome to the group. Join the chess group on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. or Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcomed.

The next board of library trustees meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend.

