Swanton Alumni Hall of Fame inductees named

The two newest inductees in the Swanton Local Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame were announced at the Swanton Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. This year’s honorees are Dr. Steven Haller and Sesario Duran.

Haller attended Swanton schools K-12 and graduated in 1995. He has been published numerous times in medical journals; his primary area of research is atherosclerotic renal artery stenosis (RAS) which is the leading cause of secondary hypertension.

Haller is currently the Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Sesario Duran is a 1958 graduate of Swanton High School. Duran was a co-founder, officer, and 49-year member of the board of directors of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC). Under Mr. Duran’s leadership, FLOC was instrumental in improving wages, benefits, and working conditions for migrant workers in the United States.

The distinguished alumni will be honored at Swanton High School on Feb. 9. A luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the school, followed by Haller and Duran addressing the student body in the auditorium.

At the half time of the boy basketball game that evening, they will be presented with their distinguished alumni awards.

Also at the meeting, outgoing board member Chris Nijakowski was commended for his service. He did not seek re-election in November.

• Swanton Elementary School Principal Kristi Molter reported that second grade classes and their seventh grade buddies worked together to edit paragraphs on reindeer.

She also reported that members of the Swanton Rotary Club came to speak to third graders and hand out a free dictionary to each student.

After learning about the ballet in music class, fourth grade students were able to see a live performance of The Nutcracker at the Stranahan Theater.

• Swanton Middle School principal Matt Smith reported that he is pleased and proud of how well the ALPHA after school program is going. Students have made their own news broadcast, played with robots, and received lots of help in math and reading.

• Director of buildings and ground Glen Dominique reported that the first snowfall of the year was handled well. He also mentioned the the new sidewalks can not have salt on them for the first year because it would void the warranty. Sand is being used to prevent slipping.

Dominique also reported that light bulbs will be installed in the marquee signs at the middle school and high school when there is a break in the weather.

Both wrestling and basketball have been held at the renovated Fisher Gymnasium.

