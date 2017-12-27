Some weather advisories have changed

Some winter weather hazard notifications from the National Weather Service have changed this winter in a simplification effort.

When in previous years, lake effect snow watches and blizzard watches could be issued they will now be consolidated in winter storm watches. They are issues for the potential of a significant winter weather event of any kind.

The National Weather Service said going to just one Winter Weather Advisory eliminates the need to cancel and reissue products for hazards that have a similar impact. For example, forecasters sometimes cancel a freezing rain advisory and reissue a winter weather advisory for minor changes in winter hazard combinations.

Also, lake effect snow advisories and freezing rain advisories will now just be winter weather advisories. They are issues when snow, blowing snow, ice or sleet is expected but heavy conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria.

The National Weather Service officials have been working to simplify products to better meet the needs of partners and the public. This project is called “Hazard Simplification.”

Also, in the spring flash flood watches will be consolidated into flood watches.

The National Weather Service will no longer issue freezing rain advisories as they attempt to simply the warning system.

No more freezing rain advisories