Fulton County sees a White Christmas

Area residents dreaming of a White Christmas had their dreams come true on Sunday as a blanket of snow covered Fulton County on Christmas Eve.

Snow started in the late morning and continued until well after dark. There were reports of 4-5 inches in Fulton County. Five inches of snow in Wauseon was reported to the National Weather Service.

Toledo Express Airport officially reported 3.4 inches of snow, making it the snowiest Christmas Eve in Toledo’s recorded history.

The snow made driving difficult for many who had Christmas plans.

An energetic disturbance, originally from the Pacific Ocean, came towards and enveloped the region with snow after cold air came in Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the wake of the disturbance, the lake effect snow machine kicked on for areas to the east of the Great Lakes. Erie, Penn. was particularly hard hit.

The northwest Pennsylvania city broke records as snow came down in bunches, according to the National Weather Service. It started slowly with two inches of snow on Christmas Eve.

But on Christmas Day, 34 inches of snow fell on the city. That broke Erie’s single day snow record, which had been a snow in 1956 that dropped 20 inches. It was also the heaviest snow recorded on Christmas Day, breaking the previous record of 8.1 inches.

The snow kept falling on Tuesday pushing the total over 62 inches. The previous 14-day snowfall record in Erie was 59.1 inches. The state record for a two-day snowfall was also broken. The previous record was 44 inches in Morgantown in 1958.

So far this month, about 100 inches of snow has fallen on the city. The previous Erie record for snow in any month was 66.9 inches, set in December of 1989.

Erie gets record snow