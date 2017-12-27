Looking back at 2017

A retrospective of Fulton County in 2017 that started in the Dec. 26 issue of the Expositor continues.

JULY

Northwest State Community College in Archbold and the teachers’ union reached a new three-year agreement.

Longtime Wauseon Clerk of Council Margaret Murphy announced her upcoming retirement.

Delta held its annual Chicken Festival.

The Evergreen school district announced it would place a five-year income tax renewal on the November ballot that would save approximately $500,000.

13th Annual Midwest Geobash was held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Ohio Senate proposed a list of alternate graduation requirements for high school seniors graduating in 2018.

Fulton County’s Healthy Choices Caring Communities and Habitat for Humanity both celebrated their 10th anniversaries.

Wauseon City Council approved Homecoming Park as dog-friendly.

The City of Wauseon held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new community swimming pool.

The 2nd Annual Keeping Our Girls Safe Memorial Ride was held in memory of murder victim Sierah Joughin.

AUGUST

Chris Lake was named superintendent of Swanton Local Schools.

Construction of a manufacturing business in York Township hinged on a decision by the Fulton County Commissioners to change zoning.

Pettisville Local Schools faced a shortfall in state funding in Ohio’s proposed biennium budget.

Jeshua Gilmore of Toledo was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder after Fulton County Deputy Jeremy Simon was shot during a vehicle chase. He later pleaded guilty to that and other charges.

An offer to buy fire equipment was at the center of stalemated fire services negotiations between Archbold and German Township.

Origo, a Minnesota-based company, announced the construction in York Township of its newest facility.

The Swanton Local Schools buildings on Cherry Street were demolished.

Indiana-based MetalX announced construction of a $35 million state-of-the-art scrap processing plant at Delta.

A partial solar eclipse dazzled local viewers.

The Wauseon Rotary Club unveiled the new 1.23-mile, $32,000 Indian Hill Trails adjacent to Homecoming Park.

A new Ohio Department of Transportation facility on State Route 108 in Dover Township was completed.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the NEXUS pipeline.

The Swanton Pharmacy closed its doors after being sold to the Rite-Aid chain.

SEPTEMBER

NatureFresh Farms indefinitely delayed expansion of its Delta greenhouse complex due to a shortage of workers.

Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing announced plans for expansion, the second time in four years.

The Fulton County Fair wrapped up after a week-long run.

Quirky weather affected local corn and soybean crops, with only average yields forecasted.

Andrea Gerken was named new Wauseon Clerk of Council.

The Ohio EPA issued a Water Quality Certification for the Nexus pipeline to be built in Fulton County and a dozen other Ohio counties.

Naves Aviation at the Fulton County Airport purchased a lightweight aircraft that allows anyone with a driver’s license to take to the skies.

OCTOBER

Worthington Steel workers in Delta performed community service throughout Fulton County.

The 4th Annual Swanton Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale was held in at Valleywood Golf Club.

The Swanton Elks Lodge announced it would close permanently by year’s end to merge with the Maumee chapter.

Archbold Area Schools discussed a proposed building consolidation project for the future.

The president of the League of Ohio Sportsmen told Fulton County Sportsmen Club members he suspects the Ohio Department of Natural Resources targets the state Division of Wildlife for its revenue.

District 1 Senator Cliff Hite resigned after being hit with allegations of inappropriate behavior in office and citing health issues.

The Wauseon Rotary Club held its 55th annual auction.

NOVEMBER

Swanton Middle School received the Purple Star Award from the Ohio Department of Education for it commitment to military families.

A threat toward staff members of Wauseon schools was found inside a stall in the boys restroom at the elementary school.

Wauseon and Archbold were hit by a severe storm that damaged property and trees and caused power outages.

Perry Rupp, Ivan Hite, Joe Short, and retired Archbold fire chief Andy Brodbeck were among winners in county races for township trustees.

The sudden, unexplained resignation of Wauseon Assistant Police Chief William McConnell left questions about his departure.

Sonya Huser was appointed director of the Archbold Community Library.

The Ohio Senate introduced the Ohio Public School Deregulation Act, which would remove about 100 state mandates from school districts.

Indiana-based MetalX broke ground for a $35 million state-of-the-art scrap processing plant at Delta.

DECEMBER

Swanton Village Council approved an ordinance prohibiting smoking in public parks.

Ohio Gas Company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve doubling its basic monthly service charge, to $10.91.

Five contenders announced their candidacy for the 81st House District seat vacated by State Representative Rob McColley, who was appointed to Senator Cliff Hite’s office after the senator resigned.

Kelvin Freeman resigned as Fulton County EMA Director seven months after taking the position to accept a job at Bowling Green State University.

Members of the Evergreen High School Quiz Team qualified for the National Academic Quiz Bowl Tournament next year in Chicago.

Sauder Village broke ground for its Main Street Project, the next phase of the village’s Walk Through Time Experience.

A 1951 Wauseon rescue truck discovered among a vast automobile collection at LeMay Collections in Tacoma, Wash., was donated to the Wauseon Fire Department.