Swanton Council opts not to sell land

Several residents of the Westpointe Estates subdivision in Swanton asked Village Council at their December meeting not to sell a piece of land that bordered their properties.

Six residents spoke of how valuable the piece of property, which is south of the homes on Promenade Drive, is to the subdivision. Subdivision resident Mickey Avalos gave to council a paper with signatures of residents who did not want the property to be sold.

The area is mostly grass and has been used for years by children in the subdivision for activities such as baseball, Cub Scouts, soccer, and Easter egg hunts.

Avalos recalled that members of Pack 208 in his den grew up playing on the property. “We’d camp out at night in my yard and have all types of events going on at that (village) property.”

As his boys got older they would play baseball on the land. “We wouldn’t have to worry about it. Their parents wouldn’t have to worry about it, because it’s a safe place to go.

“Don’t let that place go. It’s an oasis,” Avalos told Council.

There were also concerns mentioned about selling the land to the Toledo Metroparks, which owns the land to the south. Benjamin Wood said the property used to harbor ticks and mice before it was mowed. He worried the Metroparks would leave the land in a natural state, leading to the return of the mice and ticks.

“I hope that you think cautiously about it, and keep it under local control and local maintenance,” said Wood.

The entire issue stemmed from the village’s desire to put up “No Dumping” signs on the property. The property was surveyed so that village officials would know where to place the signs. Nobody has asked to purchase the property, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

Although it is village property, Hoelzle said she could find no documentation that it was a park. The original plans from 1972 called for condos on the property, she added.

Ultimately, Council let the measure to sell the land die without a vote.

“When facts are given to us on Council, we take those facts and make the best decision we can. I think we’ve had some facts added that we didn’t have before,” ” said Councilman Craig Rose before calling for the measure to be tabled. The rest of council agreed, and there was no vote.

Councilman Jeff Pilliod reiterated that there wouldn’t be a motion taken on the selling of the property. “I’m not interested in doing anything with the property and it appears the rest of the council feels the same way,” he said.

Benjamin Wood of Swanton speaks at the December Swanton Village Council meeting, asking Council members not to sell a piece of land that abuts his property.

